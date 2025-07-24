YOUR AD HERE »

Air Fryer Eggplant Parmesan

  • ½ cup Italian bread crumbs
  • ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon dried basil
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon onion powder
  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • ¼ cup flour
  • 2 large eggs, beaten 
  • 1 medium eggplant, sliced into 1/2-inch rounds
  • 1 cup marinara sauce, or more to taste
  • 8 slices mozzarella cheese, or as needed
  1. Combine bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning, salt, basil, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper in a shallow bowl. Place flour in a separate shallow bowl and beaten eggs in a third shallow bowl.
  2. Dip sliced eggplant first in flour, then in beaten eggs, and finally coat with bread crumb mixture. Place coated eggplant on a tray and let rest for 5 minutes.
  3. Preheat an air fryer to 370 degrees F (185 degrees C).
  4. Place breaded eggplant rounds in the air fryer basket, making sure they are not touching; work in batches if necessary. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes, flip each round, and cook until desired crispiness is achieved, 4 to 6 minutes more.
  5. Top each eggplant round with marinara sauce and 1 slice of mozzarella cheese. Place the basket back in the air fryer and cook until cheese has started to melt, 1 to 2 minutes. Repeat with remaining eggplant, if necessary.
  6. Serve hot and enjoy!
