Air Fryer Eggplant Parmesan
- ½ cup Italian bread crumbs
- ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon dried basil
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ cup flour
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 1 medium eggplant, sliced into 1/2-inch rounds
- 1 cup marinara sauce, or more to taste
- 8 slices mozzarella cheese, or as needed
- Combine bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning, salt, basil, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper in a shallow bowl. Place flour in a separate shallow bowl and beaten eggs in a third shallow bowl.
- Dip sliced eggplant first in flour, then in beaten eggs, and finally coat with bread crumb mixture. Place coated eggplant on a tray and let rest for 5 minutes.
- Preheat an air fryer to 370 degrees F (185 degrees C).
- Place breaded eggplant rounds in the air fryer basket, making sure they are not touching; work in batches if necessary. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes, flip each round, and cook until desired crispiness is achieved, 4 to 6 minutes more.
- Top each eggplant round with marinara sauce and 1 slice of mozzarella cheese. Place the basket back in the air fryer and cook until cheese has started to melt, 1 to 2 minutes. Repeat with remaining eggplant, if necessary.
- Serve hot and enjoy!
Trending - Recipes