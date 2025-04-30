YOUR AD HERE »

Air Fryer Pork Chops

  • ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon dried parsley
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 4 (5-ounce) boneless pork chops
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  1. Gather the ingredients. Preheat the air fryer to 380 degrees F (190 degrees C).
  2. Combine Parmesan cheese, paprika, garlic powder, salt, parsley, and pepper in a flat shallow dish; mix well.
  3. Coat each pork chop with olive oil. Dredge both sides of each chop in the Parmesan mixture and set on a plate.
  4. Place 2 chops in the basket of the air fryer and cook for 10 minutes; flipping halfway through cook time. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes. Repeat with remaining chops.
