Air Fryer Pork Chops
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon dried parsley
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 4 (5-ounce) boneless pork chops
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- Gather the ingredients. Preheat the air fryer to 380 degrees F (190 degrees C).
- Combine Parmesan cheese, paprika, garlic powder, salt, parsley, and pepper in a flat shallow dish; mix well.
- Coat each pork chop with olive oil. Dredge both sides of each chop in the Parmesan mixture and set on a plate.
- Place 2 chops in the basket of the air fryer and cook for 10 minutes; flipping halfway through cook time. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes. Repeat with remaining chops.
