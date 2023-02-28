Air Fryer Pretzel Crescent Rolls
- 1 quart water
- ¼ cup baking soda
- 1 (8 ounce) package refrigerated crescent roll dough
- pretzel salt
- cooking spray
- Place a large stock pot over high heat. Add water and bring to a boil over high heat.
- Meanwhile shape crescents into desired shape and preheat air fryer to 350°
- Preheat an air fryer to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line the air fryer basket with a fitted piece of parchment. Generously spray with cooking spray.
- Once water is boiling, carefully add baking soda (it WILL bubble up!). Lower crescent rolls into the brine with a spider strainer; boil for 5 seconds. Transfer onto the parchment paper in the air fryer basket. Sprinkle with salt.
- Air fry until crescent rolls are cooked through and golden, about 12 minutes. Serve immediately.