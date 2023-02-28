 Air Fryer Pretzel Crescent Rolls | TheFencePost.com
Air Fryer Pretzel Crescent Rolls

  • 1 quart water
  • ¼ cup baking soda
  • 1 (8 ounce) package refrigerated crescent roll dough
  • pretzel salt
  • cooking spray
  1. Place a large stock pot over high heat. Add water and bring to a boil over high heat.
  2. Meanwhile shape crescents into desired shape and preheat air fryer to 350°
  3. Preheat an air fryer to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line the air fryer basket with a fitted piece of parchment. Generously spray with cooking spray.
  4. Once water is boiling, carefully add baking soda (it WILL bubble up!). Lower crescent rolls into the brine with a spider strainer; boil for 5 seconds. Transfer onto the parchment paper in the air fryer basket. Sprinkle with salt.
  5. Air fry until crescent rolls are cooked through and golden, about 12 minutes. Serve immediately.
