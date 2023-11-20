Air Fryer Spinach, Pepper, and Feta Egg Bites
- 5 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 2 tablespoons milk
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh spinach
- 1/2 cup chopped orange bell pepper
- 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese, plus more for garnish
- 1 tablespoon sliced green onion, plus more for garnish
- Coat 4 (6-ounces) ramekins with cooking spray.
- Stir together eggs, milk, salt, and black pepper in a bowl. In another bowl, stir together spinach, bell pepper, feta, and green onion; spoon into prepared ramekins. Evenly pour egg mixture over filling in ramekins.
- Preheat air fryer to 340 degrees F (160 degrees C). Arrange ramekins in air fryer basket.
- Cook for about 6 minutes. Gently stir partially cooked egg bites. Cook until eggs are set, 12 to 14 minutes more. Let egg bites stand about 3 minutes before serving. Garnish with additional feta and green onion.