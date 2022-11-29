 Air-Fryer Turkey Croquettes | TheFencePost.com
Air-Fryer Turkey Croquettes

  • 2 cups mashed potatoes (with added milk and butter)
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese
  • 1 shallot, finely chopped
  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary or 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary,
  • 1 teaspoon minced fresh sage or 1/4 teaspoon dried sage leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 3 cups finely chopped cooked turkey
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1-1/4 cups panko bread crumbs
  • Butter-flavored cooking spray
  • Sour cream, optional
  • Preheat air fryer to 350°. In a large bowl, combine mashed potatoes, cheeses, shallot, rosemary, sage, salt and pepper; stir in turkey. Mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape into twelve 1-in.-thick patties.
  • In a shallow bowl, whisk egg and water. Place bread crumbs in another shallow bowl. Dip croquettes in egg mixture, then in bread crumbs, patting to help coating adhere.
  • Working in batches, place croquettes in a single layer on greased tray in air-fryer basket; spritz with cooking spray. Cook until golden brown, 4-5 minutes. Turn; spritz with cooking spray. Cook until golden brown; 4-5 minutes. If desired, serve with sour cream.
