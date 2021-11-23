Air-Fryer Turkey Croquettes

2 cups mashed potatoes (with added milk and butter)

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese

1 shallot, finely chopped

2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary or 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed

1 teaspoon minced fresh sage or 1/4 teaspoon dried sage leaves

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3 cups finely chopped cooked turkey

1 large egg

2 tablespoons water

1-1/4 cups panko bread crumbs

Butter-flavored cooking spray

Sour cream, optional

Preheat air fryer to 350°.

In a large bowl, combine mashed potatoes, cheeses, shallot, rosemary, sage, salt and pepper; stir in turkey.

Mix lightly but thoroughly.

Shape into twelve 1-in.-thick patties.

In a shallow bowl, whisk egg and water.

Place bread crumbs in another shallow bowl.

Dip croquettes in egg mixture, then in bread crumbs, patting to help coating adhere.

In batches, place croquettes in a single layer on greased tray in air-fryer basket; spritz with cooking spray.

Cook until golden brown, 4-5 minutes.

Turn; spritz with cooking spray.

Cook until golden brown; 4-5 minutes.

If desired, serve with sour cream.