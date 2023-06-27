Air Fryer Waffle Egg in a Hole
- 1 frozen waffle
- 1 large egg
- salt and pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons shredded cheese
- maple syrup to taste
- Preheat the air fryer to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Cut a hole in the center of the frozen waffle using the rim of a cup or glass (about 2 to 3 inches in diameter). Move waffle to a square of parchment paper, then carefully place the parchment paper into the preheated air fryer, along with the small center waffle.
- Crack egg directly into the center of waffle hole; season with salt and pepper to taste. Close the lid and cook until the white of the egg has started to set, about 5 to 6 minutes.
- Remove small center waffle from the air fryer. Sprinkle shredded cheese onto egg waffle, and cook until the cheese is melted and egg white is completely set, about 1 to 2 minutes.
- Transfer egg waffle onto a plate; drizzle with maple syrup and serve immediately.