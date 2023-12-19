YOUR AD HERE »

Alaska Salmon Bake with Pecan Crunch Coating

  • 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 3 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 5 teaspoons honey
  • ½ cup fresh bread crumbs
  • ½ cup finely chopped pecans
  • 3 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 6 (4 ounce) fillets salmon
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 6 lemon wedges
  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). In a small bowl, mix together the mustard, butter, and honey. In another bowl, mix together the bread crumbs, pecans, and parsley.
  • Season each salmon fillet with salt and pepper. Place on a lightly greased baking sheet. Brush with mustard-honey mixture. Cover the top of each fillet with bread crumb mixture.
  • Bake for 10 minutes per inch of thickness, measured at thickest part, or until salmon just flakes when tested with a fork. Serve garnished with lemon wedges.
