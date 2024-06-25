YOUR AD HERE »

Alaskan Peanut Butter Ice Cream Pie

  • ⅔ cup creamy peanut butter
  • ⅓ cup corn syrup (such as Karo)
  • 3 cups crushed sugar-frosted corn flake cereal (such as Frosted Flakes)
  • ½ gallon coffee ice cream, softened
  • 2 tablespoons chocolate syrup, or to taste
  1. Combine peanut butter and corn syrup in a bowl; heat in microwave until it can easily be stirred into a smooth mixture, 1 to 2 minutes.
  2. Stir crushed cereal into the peanut butter mixture; spread into a pie plate to make a crust.
  3. Spoon softened ice cream over the crust and smooth into a flat layer. Drizzle chocolate syrup over the ice cream layer.
  4. Put pie in freezer and freeze until firm in the center, at least 30 minutes.
