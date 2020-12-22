All American Roast Beef

3 pounds beef eye of round roast

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

If roast is untied, tie at 3 inch intervals with cotton twine.

Place roast in pan, and season with salt, garlic powder, and pepper.

Add more or less seasonings to taste.

Roast in oven for 60 minutes (20 minutes per pound).

Remove from oven, cover loosely with foil, and let rest for 15 to 20 minutes.