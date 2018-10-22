Almond Pumpkin Bisque | Iola Egle – Bella Vista, Ark.

2 tbsp. butter

2 tbsp. chopped celery

2 tbsp. chopped onion

1 tbsp. tomato paste

3 c. Chicken broth

1 tsp. Nutmeg

1 tsp. Almond flavoring

2 c. Cooked pumpkin puree

2 tbsp. almond paste

1 1/2 c. Light cream

1 tsp. White pepper

1/2 tsp. salt

Melt butter in a heavy skillet.

Saute celery and onion for about 5 minutes.

Add cream; simmer 30 minutes.

Blend cream into soup; cook until hot.

Serve in a pumpkin shell.

Garnish with toasted pumpkin seeds.