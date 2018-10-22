Almond Pumpkin Bisque | Iola Egle – Bella Vista, Ark.
October 22, 2018
2 tbsp. butter
2 tbsp. chopped celery
2 tbsp. chopped onion
1 tbsp. tomato paste
3 c. Chicken broth
1 tsp. Nutmeg
1 tsp. Almond flavoring
2 c. Cooked pumpkin puree
2 tbsp. almond paste
1 1/2 c. Light cream
1 tsp. White pepper
1/2 tsp. salt
Melt butter in a heavy skillet.
Saute celery and onion for about 5 minutes.
Add cream; simmer 30 minutes.
Blend cream into soup; cook until hot.
Serve in a pumpkin shell.
Garnish with toasted pumpkin seeds.