Amazingly Good Eggnog

4 cups milk

5 whole cloves

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

12 egg yolks

1 ½ cups sugar

2 ½ cups light rum

4 cups light cream

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Combine milk, cloves, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla, and cinnamon in a saucepan, and heat over lowest setting for 5 minutes.

Slowly bring milk mixture to a boil.

In a large bowl, combine egg yolks and sugar.

Whisk together until fluffy.

Whisk hot milk mixture slowly into the eggs.

Pour mixture into saucepan.

Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly for 3 minutes, or until thick.

Do not allow mixture to boil.

Strain to remove cloves, and let cool for about 1 hour.

Stir in rum, cream, 2 teaspoon vanilla, and nutmeg.

Refrigerate for 8 hours, or overnight, before serving.