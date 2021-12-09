Amazingly Good Eggnog
4 cups milk
5 whole cloves
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
12 egg yolks
1 ½ cups sugar
2 ½ cups light rum
4 cups light cream
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
Combine milk, cloves, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla, and cinnamon in a saucepan, and heat over lowest setting for 5 minutes.
Slowly bring milk mixture to a boil.
In a large bowl, combine egg yolks and sugar.
Whisk together until fluffy.
Whisk hot milk mixture slowly into the eggs.
Pour mixture into saucepan.
Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly for 3 minutes, or until thick.
Do not allow mixture to boil.
Strain to remove cloves, and let cool for about 1 hour.
Stir in rum, cream, 2 teaspoon vanilla, and nutmeg.
Refrigerate for 8 hours, or overnight, before serving.
