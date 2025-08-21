Ambrosia Fruit Salad
- 3 cups miniature marshmallows
- 2 ½ cups shredded coconut
- 1 (11 ounce) can mandarin oranges, drained
- 1 (10 ounce) jar maraschino cherries, drained (Optional)
- 1 (8 ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed
- 1 (8 ounce) can pineapple chunks, drained
- 1 (8 ounce) can fruit cocktail, drained
- ½ cup chopped walnuts
- 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg (Optional)
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon (Optional)
- Gather all ingredients.
- Place marshmallows, coconut, oranges, cherries, whipped topping, pineapple, fruit cocktail, nuts, nutmeg, and cinnamon into a large serving bowl; mix until well combined.
- Place in the refrigerator to chill for 30 to 45 minutes before serving.
