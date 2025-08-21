YOUR AD HERE »

Ambrosia Fruit Salad

  • 3 cups miniature marshmallows
  • 2 ½ cups shredded coconut
  • 1 (11 ounce) can mandarin oranges, drained
  • 1 (10 ounce) jar maraschino cherries, drained (Optional)
  • 1 (8 ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed
  • 1 (8 ounce) can pineapple chunks, drained
  • 1 (8 ounce) can fruit cocktail, drained
  • ½ cup chopped walnuts
  • 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg (Optional)
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon (Optional) 
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Place marshmallows, coconut, oranges, cherries, whipped topping, pineapple, fruit cocktail, nuts, nutmeg, and cinnamon into a large serving bowl; mix until well combined.
  3. Place in the refrigerator to chill for 30 to 45 minutes before serving.
