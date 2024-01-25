YOUR AD HERE »

American Goulash

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 large bay leaves
  • 2 tablespoons paprika
  • 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste
  • 1 quart chicken broth
  • 1 (24 ounce) jar marinara sauce
  • 1 (15 ounce) can diced tomatoes
  • 1 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 cups elbow macaroni
  • ¼ cup chopped Italian parsley
  • 1 cup shredded white Cheddar cheese (Optional)
  • Gather all ingredients.
  • Heat oil in a pot over medium-high heat. Add ground beef and onion; cook and stir until beef is browned and crumbly and onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Continue to cook and stir until liquid is evaporated, 3 to 5 minutes. Add garlic, bay leaves, paprika, Italian seasoning, salt, black pepper, and cayenne.
  • Cook, stirring occasionally, until flavors come together, about 3 minutes. Pour in broth, marinara sauce, and diced tomatoes. Pour water into the sauce jar, swirl, and pour into the pot. Stir in soy sauce; bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer until flavors intensify, about 30 minutes.
  • Increase the heat to medium-high and bring to a rapid simmer. Stir in macaroni; cook, stirring occasionally, until just barely tender, about 12 minutes. Check for doneness after 10 minutes.
  • Remove from the heat and discard bay leaves. Stir in Cheddar and parsley. Cover and let rest for 5 minutes. Taste and season as desired.
