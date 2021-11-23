Anytime Turkey Chili
2/3 cup chopped sweet onion
1/2 cup chopped green pepper
1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon olive oil
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 can (16 ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (15-1/2 ounces) great northern beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin
1 can (15 ounces) crushed tomatoes
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium chicken broth
1/2 cup water
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons chili powder
1/2 teaspoon pepper
3 cups cubed cooked turkey breast
Shredded cheddar cheese, optional
In a large saucepan, saute the onion, green pepper, oregano and cumin in oil until vegetables are tender.
Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer.
Stir in the beans, pumpkin, tomatoes, broth, water, brown sugar, chili powder and pepper; bring to a boil.
Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 1 hour.
Add turkey; heat through. If desired, top with cheddar cheese.
