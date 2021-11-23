Anytime Turkey Chili

2/3 cup chopped sweet onion

1/2 cup chopped green pepper

1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 can (16 ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (15-1/2 ounces) great northern beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin

1 can (15 ounces) crushed tomatoes

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium chicken broth

1/2 cup water

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons chili powder

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3 cups cubed cooked turkey breast

Shredded cheddar cheese, optional

In a large saucepan, saute the onion, green pepper, oregano and cumin in oil until vegetables are tender.

Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer.

Stir in the beans, pumpkin, tomatoes, broth, water, brown sugar, chili powder and pepper; bring to a boil.

Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 1 hour.

Add turkey; heat through. If desired, top with cheddar cheese.