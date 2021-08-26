2 Golden Delicious apples, cored and thinly sliced

1 ½ teaspoons white sugar

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Preheat oven to 225 degrees F (110 degrees C).

Arrange apples slices on a metal baking sheet.

Mix sugar and cinnamon together in a bowl; sprinkle over apple slices.

Bake in the preheated until apples are dried and edges curl up, 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Transfer apple chips, using a metal spatula, to a wire rack until cooled and crispy.