Apple Cobbler

Marcey Dyer • Pierce, Colo.

3 c. Flour

1 c. Sugar, divided

1-1/2 t. Baking powder

1/2 t. Salt

1/2 t. Butter or margarine

2 Eggs

1 t. Vanilla

3 to 4 Tbsp. Milk

8 c. Apples, thinly sliced

2 Tbsp. Tapioca, quick cooking

1/2 t. Cinnamon

Topping:

1 Tbsp. Sugar

1/4 t. Cinnamon

In a bowl, combine flour, 1/4 c. Sugar, baking powder and salt. Cut in butter until crumbly. In another bowl, lightly beat eggs and vanilla. Add to crust mixture and stir until dough forms a ball. Press half of the dough into the bottom of a greased 13-by-9-inch baking pan. Chill the remaining dough. Toss apples with tapioca, cinnamon and remaining sugar. Place over dough in pan. On a lightly floured surface, roll chilled dough to fit top of pan then place over apples. Brush with milk. Combine sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes or until apples are tender and crust is golden.