Apple Crisp

  • 10 cups all-purpose apples, peeled, cored and sliced 
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 1 cup quick-cooking oats
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup packed brown sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ cup butter, melted
  1. Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Place sliced apples in a 9×13-inch baking dish. Mix white sugar, 1 tablespoon flour, and cinnamon together; sprinkle over apples. Pour water evenly over apples.
  3. Combine oats, 1 cup flour, brown sugar, baking powder, and baking soda in a large bowl. Add melted butter and mix with a fork until crumbly; sprinkle evenly over apple mixture.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until apple filling is bubbling, and top is golden brown, crisp, and caramelized around the edges, about 45 minutes.
