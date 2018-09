2 c. flour

1/2 c. white sugar

2 tsp. baking powder

Sprinkle of salt

1 egg, beaten

1/2 c. applesauce

1/2 c. milk

1 1/2 tbsp. cooking oil

1 tsp. cinnamon

Mix all ingredients together.

Drop by tablespoon in 400-degree grease.

Turn as needed.

Mix white sugar and cinnamon in a bag.

Shake donuts in bag.