Apple Pecan and Bacon Salad with Maple Vinaigrette

Vinaigrette

  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 1 pinch apple pie spice

Salad

  • 2 strips bacon
  • 1 red delicious apple, thinly sliced
  • 1 Granny Smith apple, cut into bite-sized cubes
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 4 cups mixed spring salad greens
  • 1/4 cup toasted pecans
  • 1 ounce smoked havarti cheese, cut into cubes
  1. For vinaigrette, add vinegar, maple syrup, olive oil, salt, pepper, and apple pie seasoning to a glass jar with a tight-fitting lid; cover and shake to combine.
  2. Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels.
  3. Combine mixed greens with red delicious apple, Granny Smith apple, and onion in a large bowl. Top with pecans and havarti cheese. Drizzle with vinaigrette and serve immediately.
