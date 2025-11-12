Apple Pecan and Bacon Salad with Maple Vinaigrette
Vinaigrette
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 3 tablespoons maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 1 pinch apple pie spice
Salad
- 2 strips bacon
- 1 red delicious apple, thinly sliced
- 1 Granny Smith apple, cut into bite-sized cubes
- 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion
- 4 cups mixed spring salad greens
- 1/4 cup toasted pecans
- 1 ounce smoked havarti cheese, cut into cubes
- For vinaigrette, add vinegar, maple syrup, olive oil, salt, pepper, and apple pie seasoning to a glass jar with a tight-fitting lid; cover and shake to combine.
- Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels.
- Combine mixed greens with red delicious apple, Granny Smith apple, and onion in a large bowl. Top with pecans and havarti cheese. Drizzle with vinaigrette and serve immediately.
