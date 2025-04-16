YOUR AD HERE »

Apple Raisin French Toast Strata

Recipes |

  • 1 (1 pound) loaf cinnamon raisin bread, cubed
  • 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, diced
  • 1 cup diced peeled apples
  • 2 ½ cups half-and-half
  • 8 eggs
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted 
  • ¼ cup maple syrup
  1. Coat a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
  2. Arrange 1/2 raisin bread in bottom of the prepared dish. Sprinkle cream cheese evenly over top, then top with apples. Add raisins if you like. Top with remaining 1/2 bread.
  3. Beat half-and-half, eggs, butter, and maple syrup together in a large bowl; pour over bread mixture. Cover with plastic wrap; press down so all bread pieces are soaked. Refrigerate at least 2 hours.
  4. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).
  5. Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.
Recipes
