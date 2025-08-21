Apple Snicker Salad
- 1 (3.4 ounce) package instant butterscotch pudding mix
- 1 cup milk
- 1 (6 ounce) package whipped cream topping (such as Cool Whip®)
- 6 chocolate-coated caramel-peanut nougat candy bars (such as Snickers®), cut into bite-size pieces
- 3 Granny Smith apples – peeled, cored, and cut into bite-size pieces
- Gather the ingredients.
- Whisk butterscotch pudding mix into milk in a bowl until dissolved.
- Stir whipped cream topping into pudding mixture.
- Fold the candy bar pieces into the pudding mixture.
- Fold the apples into the pudding mixture.
- Serve and enjoy.
