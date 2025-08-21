YOUR AD HERE »

Apple Snicker Salad

Recipes |

  • 1 (3.4 ounce) package instant butterscotch pudding mix
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 (6 ounce) package whipped cream topping (such as Cool Whip®)
  • 6 chocolate-coated caramel-peanut nougat candy bars (such as Snickers®), cut into bite-size pieces
  • 3 Granny Smith apples – peeled, cored, and cut into bite-size pieces
  1. Gather the ingredients.
  2. Whisk butterscotch pudding mix into milk in a bowl until dissolved.
  3. Stir whipped cream topping into pudding mixture.
  4. Fold the candy bar pieces into the pudding mixture.
  5. Fold the apples into the pudding mixture.
  6. Serve and enjoy.
Recipes
