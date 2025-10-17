YOUR AD HERE »

Apple Spice Cake

Recipes |

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1 teaspoon ground allspice
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup butter, softened
  • 2 cups white sugar
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 tablespoon warm water
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3 apples – peeled, cored and chopped
  • ½ cup raisins
  • ¼ cup confectioners’ sugar for dusting
  1. Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter a 10-inch tube pan.
  2. Cover raisins with warm water and let soak for 10 minutes; drain.
  3. Whisk flour, spices, and salt together in a bowl; set aside.
  4. Beat butter and sugar together in a large bowl until fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla. Stir baking soda and 1 tablespoon warm water together until smooth; stir into sugar mixture.
  5. Mix in flour mixture, apples, and strained raisins until well blended.
  6. Pour batter into prepared pan.
  7. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean, about 1 hour. Cool cake in pan.
  8. Once cool, shake pan to loosen cake. Turn onto plate, and dust with confectioners’ sugar.
