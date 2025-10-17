Apple Spice Cake
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon ground allspice
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 2 cups white sugar
- 4 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 tablespoon warm water
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3 apples – peeled, cored and chopped
- ½ cup raisins
- ¼ cup confectioners’ sugar for dusting
- Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter a 10-inch tube pan.
- Cover raisins with warm water and let soak for 10 minutes; drain.
- Whisk flour, spices, and salt together in a bowl; set aside.
- Beat butter and sugar together in a large bowl until fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla. Stir baking soda and 1 tablespoon warm water together until smooth; stir into sugar mixture.
- Mix in flour mixture, apples, and strained raisins until well blended.
- Pour batter into prepared pan.
- Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean, about 1 hour. Cool cake in pan.
- Once cool, shake pan to loosen cake. Turn onto plate, and dust with confectioners’ sugar.
