Applesauce Pancakes

2 cups dry pancake mix

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 eggs

1 cup applesauce

1 teaspoon lemon juice

½ cup milk

In a large bowl, stir together pancake mix and cinnamon.

Make a well in the center of the pancake mix.

Add the eggs, applesauce, lemon juice and milk; stir until smooth.

Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium high heat.

Pour or scoop the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 1/4 cup for each pancake.

Brown on both sides and serve hot.