Applesauce Pancakes
2 cups dry pancake mix
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 eggs
1 cup applesauce
1 teaspoon lemon juice
½ cup milk
In a large bowl, stir together pancake mix and cinnamon.
Make a well in the center of the pancake mix.
Add the eggs, applesauce, lemon juice and milk; stir until smooth.
Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium high heat.
Pour or scoop the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 1/4 cup for each pancake.
Brown on both sides and serve hot.
