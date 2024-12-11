YOUR AD HERE »

Arroz Con Pollo

Recipes Recipes |

  • ¼ cup vegetable oil
  • 1 (4 to 6 pound) whole chicken, cut into pieces
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 green bell pepper, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 (14.5 ounce) can stewed tomatoes
  • 1 cup rice
  • 2 teaspoons salt, or to taste
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2 cups chicken stock, or as needed to cover
  • 1 cup green peas
  • ½ cup sliced black olives
  • ½ cup raisins
  • ¼ cup chopped pimento peppers
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Heat vegetable oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat; cook and stir chicken pieces until browned, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove chicken with a slotted spoon and place on a plate. Cook and stir onion, green bell pepper, minced garlic, and whole garlic cloves in the same Dutch oven until onion is softened, about 5 minutes.
  3. Return chicken to the onion mixture. Add tomatoes, rice, salt, oregano, black pepper, and bay leaf. Pour in enough chicken stock to cover all the ingredients.
  4. Bake chicken-rice mixture in the preheated oven until rice is tender and chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 1 hour and 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).
  5. Stir peas, olives, raisins, and pimento peppers into the chicken-rice mixture. Bake until warmed through, an additional 15 minutes.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]