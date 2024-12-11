Arroz Con Pollo
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
- 1 (4 to 6 pound) whole chicken, cut into pieces
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 green bell pepper, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can stewed tomatoes
- 1 cup rice
- 2 teaspoons salt, or to taste
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 cups chicken stock, or as needed to cover
- 1 cup green peas
- ½ cup sliced black olives
- ½ cup raisins
- ¼ cup chopped pimento peppers
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Heat vegetable oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat; cook and stir chicken pieces until browned, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove chicken with a slotted spoon and place on a plate. Cook and stir onion, green bell pepper, minced garlic, and whole garlic cloves in the same Dutch oven until onion is softened, about 5 minutes.
- Return chicken to the onion mixture. Add tomatoes, rice, salt, oregano, black pepper, and bay leaf. Pour in enough chicken stock to cover all the ingredients.
- Bake chicken-rice mixture in the preheated oven until rice is tender and chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 1 hour and 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).
- Stir peas, olives, raisins, and pimento peppers into the chicken-rice mixture. Bake until warmed through, an additional 15 minutes.
Trending - Recipes