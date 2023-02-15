 Arugula Salad with Bacon and Butternut Squash | TheFencePost.com
Arugula Salad with Bacon and Butternut Squash

  • 1 slice bacon, cut into small pieces
  • 2 mushrooms, sliced (or more to taste)
  • ¼ cup cooked butternut squash cubes
  • 2 cups arugula
  • 1 ounce crumbled goat cheese
  • 1 teaspoon pine nuts
  • ¼ teaspoon cracked black pepper, or to taste
  1. Cook bacon in a skillet over medium-high heat until some of the fat renders into the pan, 2 to 3 minutes. Add mushrooms; cook and stir together until the mushrooms are tender, about 5 minutes. Stir squash cubes into the bacon mixture; continue cooking until the squash is hot and the bacon crisp, 3 to 5 minutes more.
  2. Put arugula in a bowl; top with bacon, mushroom, and squash mixture. Sprinkle goat cheese over the salad and top with pine nuts. Sprinkle with cracked black pepper.
