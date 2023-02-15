Arugula Salad with Bacon and Butternut Squash
- 1 slice bacon, cut into small pieces
- 2 mushrooms, sliced (or more to taste)
- ¼ cup cooked butternut squash cubes
- 2 cups arugula
- 1 ounce crumbled goat cheese
- 1 teaspoon pine nuts
- ¼ teaspoon cracked black pepper, or to taste
- Cook bacon in a skillet over medium-high heat until some of the fat renders into the pan, 2 to 3 minutes. Add mushrooms; cook and stir together until the mushrooms are tender, about 5 minutes. Stir squash cubes into the bacon mixture; continue cooking until the squash is hot and the bacon crisp, 3 to 5 minutes more.
- Put arugula in a bowl; top with bacon, mushroom, and squash mixture. Sprinkle goat cheese over the salad and top with pine nuts. Sprinkle with cracked black pepper.