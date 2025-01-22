YOUR AD HERE »

Asian Beef with Snow Peas

  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons rice wine
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • ½ teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger root
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 pound beef round steak, cut into thin strips
  • 8 ounces snow peas
  1. In a small bowl, combine the soy sauce, rice wine, brown sugar and cornstarch. Set aside.
  2. Heat oil in a wok or skillet over medium high heat. Stir-fry ginger and garlic for 30 seconds. Add the steak and stir-fry for 2 minutes or until evenly browned. Add the snow peas and stir-fry for an additional 3 minutes. Add the soy sauce mixture, bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Lower heat and simmer until the sauce is thick and smooth. Serve immediately.
