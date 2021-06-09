Asian Coleslaw

6 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

6 tablespoons vegetable oil

5 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

3 tablespoons soy sauce

3 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger root

1 ½ tablespoons minced garlic

5 cups thinly sliced green cabbage

2 cups thinly sliced red cabbage

2 cups shredded napa cabbage

2 red bell peppers, thinly sliced

2 carrots, julienned

6 green onions, chopped

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

In a medium bowl, whisk together the rice vinegar, oil, peanut butter, soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, and garlic.

In a large bowl, mix the green cabbage, red cabbage, napa cabbage, red bell peppers, carrots, green onions, and cilantro.

Toss with the peanut butter mixture just before serving.