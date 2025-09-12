YOUR AD HERE »

Asian Ground Beef Noodle Bowls

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 2 teaspoons green onion, white part only, thinly sliced
  • 2 ½ cups water
  • 2 (3 ounce) packages ramen noodles (such as Nissin® Top Ramen®)
  • 1 (12 ounce) package frozen Asian vegetable medley

Sauce:

  • 3 tablespoons hoisin sauce
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Sriracha sauce
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
  • ½ teaspoon Chinese five-spice powder
  • ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
  • 2 tablespoons green onions, green parts only, thinly sliced
  • 2 teaspoons sesame seeds
  1. Cook ground beef and white part of green onions in a large skillet over medium-high heat until meat is no longer pink and onions are soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Remove from pan, drain, and set aside.
  2. Add water, ramen noodles, and frozen vegetables to the same skillet. Bring to a boil and cook until noodles are tender, 3 to 5 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile, combine hoisin sauce, soy sauce, Sriracha sauce, brown sugar, cilantro, Chinese five-spice, and ginger in a small bowl; stir until sauce is well combined.
  4. Return meat to the skillet, add sauce, and and stir until heated through, about 2 minutes. Serve topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
