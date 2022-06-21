Asian Salad
2 (3 ounce) packages ramen noodles, crushed
1 cup blanched slivered almonds
2 teaspoons sesame seeds
½ cup butter, melted
1 head napa cabbage, shredded
1 bunch green onions, chopped
¾ cup vegetable oil
¼ cup distilled white vinegar
½ cup white sugar
2 tablespoons soy sauce
In a medium skillet over low heat brown ramen noodles, almonds, and sesame seeds with melted butter or margarine. Once browned, take off heat and cool.
In a small saucepan bring vegetable oil, sugar, and vinegar to boil for 1 minute. Cool. Add soy sauce.
In a large bowl, combine shredded napa cabbage and chopped green onions. Add the noodle and soy sauce mixture. Toss to coat. Serve.
