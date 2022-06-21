Asian Salad

2 (3 ounce) packages ramen noodles, crushed

1 cup blanched slivered almonds

2 teaspoons sesame seeds

½ cup butter, melted

1 head napa cabbage, shredded

1 bunch green onions, chopped

¾ cup vegetable oil

¼ cup distilled white vinegar

½ cup white sugar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

In a medium skillet over low heat brown ramen noodles, almonds, and sesame seeds with melted butter or margarine. Once browned, take off heat and cool.

In a small saucepan bring vegetable oil, sugar, and vinegar to boil for 1 minute. Cool. Add soy sauce.

In a large bowl, combine shredded napa cabbage and chopped green onions. Add the noodle and soy sauce mixture. Toss to coat. Serve.