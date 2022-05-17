Asparagus, Leek, and Potato Soup
3 tablespoons butter
1 bunch asparagus, ends trimmed and stalks cut into small pieces
4 medium leeks, sliced, white parts only and thoroughly washed
2 medium red potatoes, peeled and diced
1 large shallot, thinly sliced
2 cloves garlic, freshly minced
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 cups warm water
1 (14.5 ounce) can low-sodium chicken stock
1 cube chicken bouillon
4 tablespoons sour cream, or as desired
1 pinch paprika, or to taste
ground black pepper to taste
Heat butter in a large soup pot over medium heat. Add asparagus, leeks, potatoes, shallot, and garlic. Cook and stir until potatoes are soft but not mushy, about 5 minutes.
Add flour to the pot with the vegetables and stir until thoroughly coated, making sure not to burn them. Add warm water, chicken stock, and bouillon cube. Bring soup to a simmer and cook for 20 to 25 minutes.
Carefully transfer hot soup to a food processor and blend to desired consistency. Ladle soups into bowls and garnish with sour cream, paprika, and pepper.
