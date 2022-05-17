Asparagus, Leek, and Potato Soup

3 tablespoons butter

1 bunch asparagus, ends trimmed and stalks cut into small pieces

4 medium leeks, sliced, white parts only and thoroughly washed

2 medium red potatoes, peeled and diced

1 large shallot, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, freshly minced

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups warm water

1 (14.5 ounce) can low-sodium chicken stock

1 cube chicken bouillon

4 tablespoons sour cream, or as desired

1 pinch paprika, or to taste

ground black pepper to taste

Heat butter in a large soup pot over medium heat. Add asparagus, leeks, potatoes, shallot, and garlic. Cook and stir until potatoes are soft but not mushy, about 5 minutes.

Add flour to the pot with the vegetables and stir until thoroughly coated, making sure not to burn them. Add warm water, chicken stock, and bouillon cube. Bring soup to a simmer and cook for 20 to 25 minutes.

Carefully transfer hot soup to a food processor and blend to desired consistency. Ladle soups into bowls and garnish with sour cream, paprika, and pepper.