Authentic Enchiladas Verdes
- 2 bone-in chicken breast halves
- 2 cups chicken broth
- ½ white onion, halved, divided
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 2 cloves garlic, divided
- 1 pound fresh tomatillos, husks removed
- 5 serrano peppers, or to taste
- 1 pinch salt
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
- 12 corn tortillas
- 1 cup crumbled queso fresco
- ½ white onion, chopped
- 1 bunch fresh cilantro, chopped
- Combine chicken, broth, one quarter onion, salt, and 1 clove garlic in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil. Cook until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 20 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Remove chicken to a large bowl to cool. Reserve broth; discard onion and garlic. When cool enough to handle, shred chicken with your hands.
- Place tomatillos and serrano peppers in a medium pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil and cook until tomatillos turn from bright green to dull, army green. Strain tomatillos and peppers and place in a blender. Add remaining one quarter onion, remaining 1 clove garlic, and a pinch of salt. Pour in enough reserved broth to cover vegetables in the blender by about 1 inch. Blend until completely puréed. Pour salsa into a medium saucepan and bring to a low boil.
- Heat oil in a small frying pan over medium-high heat until very hot. Lightly fry tortillas, one at time, in hot oil. Remove to paper towels to drain.
- Dip tortillas in low-boiling salsa until they become soft again. Place onto plates, 3 per person. Fill or cover tortillas with shredded chicken, then top with salsa. Sprinkle with queso fresco, onion, and cilantro.