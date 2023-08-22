YOUR AD HERE »

Avocado and Tuna Tapas

  • 1 (12 ounce) can solid white tuna packed in water, drained
  • 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
  • 3 green onions, thinly sliced, plus additional for garnish
  • ½ red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 dash balsamic vinegar
  • black pepper to taste
  • 1 pinch garlic salt, or to taste
  • 2 ripe avocados, halved and pitted
  1. Stir together tuna, mayonnaise, green onions, red pepper, and balsamic vinegar in a bowl. Season with pepper and garlic salt, then pack the avocado halves with the tuna mixture. Garnish with reserved green onions and a dash of black pepper before serving.
