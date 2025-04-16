Bacon Cheddar Deviled Eggs
- 12 large eggs
- 4 slices bacon
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons finely shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 tablespoon mustard
- Place eggs in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil, then immediately remove from the heat. Cover the pan and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes.
- Remove eggs from the hot water and rinse under cold running water to cool.
- While the eggs are standing in hot water, cook bacon in a large skillet over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain on paper towels, then crumble.
- Peel cooled eggs and cut in half lengthwise. Transfer yolks to a bowl.
- Add mayonnaise, bacon, Cheddar, and mustard to yolks, then mash to combine. Spoon egg yolk mixture into egg white halves. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
