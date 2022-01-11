Bacon Cheddar Patty Cakes

3 slices bacon

4 cups cold leftover mashed potatoes

2 eggs

1 teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Place the bacon in a large, deep skillet, and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned and crisp, about 10 minutes.

Remove the bacon slices, crumble, and set aside. Leave the bacon drippings in the skillet.

Mix the mashed potatoes, eggs, onion powder, salt, and black pepper together in a bowl; stir in the crumbled bacon and Cheddar cheese.

Form the mixture into 8 patties.

Heat the bacon drippings over medium heat, and pan-fry the patties in the drippings until crisp on each side, about 4 minutes per side.