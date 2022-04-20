Bacon Cheeseburger Pasta

8 ounces uncooked penne pasta

1 pound ground beef

6 bacon strips, diced

1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed tomato soup, undiluted

1/2 cup water

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Optional: Barbecue sauce and prepared mustard

Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain and set aside.

In the same skillet, cook bacon until crisp; remove with a slotted spoon to paper towels to drain. Discard drippings. Drain pasta; add to the skillet. Stir in the soup, water, beef and bacon; heat through.

Remove from the heat and sprinkle with cheese. Cover and let stand for 2-3 minutes or until the cheese is melted. Serve with barbecue sauce and mustard if desired.