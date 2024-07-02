Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad
- 1 (12 ounce) package uncooked tri-color rotini pasta
- 10 slices bacon
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 3 tablespoons dry ranch salad dressing mix
- ½ teaspoon garlic pepper
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ cup milk, or as needed
- 1 large tomato, chopped
- 1 (4.25 ounce) can sliced black olives
- 1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
- Gather the ingredients.
- Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil; cook rotini at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes; drain.
- Place bacon in a skillet over medium-high heat and cook until evenly brown. Drain and chop.
- Mix mayonnaise, ranch dressing mix, garlic pepper, and garlic powder together in a large bowl. Stir in milk until smooth.
- Place rotini, bacon, tomato, black olives, and cheese in a bowl and toss to coat with dressing.
- Cover and chill at least 1 hour in the refrigerator. Toss with additional milk if the salad seems a little dry.