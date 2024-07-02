YOUR AD HERE »

Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad

  • 1 (12 ounce) package uncooked tri-color rotini pasta
  • 10 slices bacon
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 3 tablespoons dry ranch salad dressing mix
  • ½ teaspoon garlic pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ cup milk, or as needed
  • 1 large tomato, chopped
  • 1 (4.25 ounce) can sliced black olives
  • 1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
  1. Gather the ingredients.
  2. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil; cook rotini at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes; drain.
  3. Place bacon in a skillet over medium-high heat and cook until evenly brown. Drain and chop.
  4. Mix mayonnaise, ranch dressing mix, garlic pepper, and garlic powder together in a large bowl. Stir in milk until smooth.
  5. Place rotini, bacon, tomato, black olives, and cheese in a bowl and toss to coat with dressing.
  6. Cover and chill at least 1 hour in the refrigerator. Toss with additional milk if the salad seems a little dry.
