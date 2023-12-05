Bacon-Wrapped Dates with Goat Cheese
- 24 pitted dates
- 4 ounces honey-flavored goat cheese, softened
- 1/2 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary
- 8 slices bacon, cut into thirds crosswise
- 24 toothpicks
- 1/4 cup hot honey, or as needed
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.
- Using a paring knife, cut each date lengthwise through to the middle. Combine goat cheese and rosemary in a bowl until evenly mixed. Stuff each date with the goat cheese mixture. Wrap each date with a small piece of bacon and secure with a toothpick. Place on prepared baking sheet.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes.
- Turn on the broiler and place baking sheet 6 inches from heat. Broil until bacon is browned and slightly crispy, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from oven and place on a serving platter; drizzle dates with hot honey.