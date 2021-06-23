Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

½ cup cream cheese

½ cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

12 jalapeno peppers, halved lengthwise, seeds and membranes removed

12 slices bacon

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

Mix cream cheese and Cheddar cheese together in a bowl until evenly blended.

Fill each jalapeno half with the cheese mixture.

Put halves back together and wrap each stuffed pepper with a slice of bacon.

Arrange bacon-wrapped peppers on the prepared baking sheet.

Bake in the preheated oven until bacon is crispy, about 15 minutes.