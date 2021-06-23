Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers
½ cup cream cheese
½ cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
12 jalapeno peppers, halved lengthwise, seeds and membranes removed
12 slices bacon
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.
Mix cream cheese and Cheddar cheese together in a bowl until evenly blended.
Fill each jalapeno half with the cheese mixture.
Put halves back together and wrap each stuffed pepper with a slice of bacon.
Arrange bacon-wrapped peppers on the prepared baking sheet.
Bake in the preheated oven until bacon is crispy, about 15 minutes.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User