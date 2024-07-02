YOUR AD HERE »

Baked Beans

  • 1 cup navy beans, soaked overnight and drained
  • 4 cups water
  • ¼ cup ketchup
  • ¼ cup maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons molasses
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ⅛ teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 small onion, chopped 
  1. Gather the ingredients.
  2. Place beans in a large saucepan with 4 cups of water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer 1 hour.
  3. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Stir ketchup, maple syrup, brown sugar, molasses, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, and chili powder together in a small bowl; set aside.
  4. Once beans have simmered for 1 hour, drain, and reserve cooking liquid. Pour beans into a 1 1/2-quart casserole dish; stir in chopped onion and molasses mixture. Stir in enough reserved cooking liquid so sauce covers beans by 1/4 inch.
  5. Cover and bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes; reduce heat to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C) and cook 6 hours longer, stirring beans after they have cooked for 3 hours. Once beans are tender and sauce has reduced and is sticky, remove from the oven, stir, recover, and allow to stand 15 minutes before serving.
