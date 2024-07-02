Baked Beans
- 1 cup navy beans, soaked overnight and drained
- 4 cups water
- ¼ cup ketchup
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons molasses
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ⅛ teaspoon chili powder
- 1 small onion, chopped
- Gather the ingredients.
- Place beans in a large saucepan with 4 cups of water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer 1 hour.
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Stir ketchup, maple syrup, brown sugar, molasses, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, and chili powder together in a small bowl; set aside.
- Once beans have simmered for 1 hour, drain, and reserve cooking liquid. Pour beans into a 1 1/2-quart casserole dish; stir in chopped onion and molasses mixture. Stir in enough reserved cooking liquid so sauce covers beans by 1/4 inch.
- Cover and bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes; reduce heat to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C) and cook 6 hours longer, stirring beans after they have cooked for 3 hours. Once beans are tender and sauce has reduced and is sticky, remove from the oven, stir, recover, and allow to stand 15 minutes before serving.