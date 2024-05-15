YOUR AD HERE »

Baked Beans

  • 2 (15 ounce) cans baked beans with pork
  • ½ cup packed brown sugar
  • ½ medium onion, chopped
  • ½ cup ketchup
  • 1 tablespoon prepared mustard
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce 
  • 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 slices bacon
  1. Gather all ingredients and preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Combine canned beans with pork, brown sugar, onion, ketchup, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, vinegar, salt, and pepper in a 9-inch square baking dish.
  3. Place bacon slices over top.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until sauce is thickened and bacon is cooked, about 1 hour.
