Baked Beans
- 2 (15 ounce) cans baked beans with pork
- ½ cup packed brown sugar
- ½ medium onion, chopped
- ½ cup ketchup
- 1 tablespoon prepared mustard
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
- salt and pepper to taste
- 2 slices bacon
- Gather all ingredients and preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Combine canned beans with pork, brown sugar, onion, ketchup, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, vinegar, salt, and pepper in a 9-inch square baking dish.
- Place bacon slices over top.
- Bake in the preheated oven until sauce is thickened and bacon is cooked, about 1 hour.