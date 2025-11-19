Baked Brie in Puff Pastry
- 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
- 1 (8 ounce) wheel Brie cheese
- ¼ cup sliced almonds
- Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9-inch pie pan.
- Slice Brie cheese in half horizontally into two flat wheels.
- Place puff pastry into the prepared pie pan. Place one wheel of Brie onto the pastry dough with the rind facing down. Sprinkle almonds evenly over Brie.
- Top with the remaining wheel, with the rind facing up.
- Bundle puff pastry around Brie and pinch the ends together to seal.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes before serving.
Trending - Recipes
See more