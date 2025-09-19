Baked Buffalo Chicken Dip
- 3 cups diced cooked rotisserie chicken
- 2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
- ¾ cup hot pepper sauce (such as Frank’s RedHot)
- ½ cup shredded pepper Jack cheese
- ½ cup blue cheese dressing
- ½ cup crumbled blue cheese
- ½ teaspoon seafood seasoning (such as Old Bay)
- 2 pinches cayenne pepper, divided
- 2 tablespoons shredded pepper Jack cheese
- 1 tablespoon thinly sliced green onions (Optional)
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
- Stir chicken, cream cheese, hot pepper sauce, 1/2 cup pepper Jack, blue cheese dressing, blue cheese, seafood seasoning, and a pinch cayenne pepper together in a large bowl until well combined. Transfer to a 9-inch round baking dish and smooth into an even layer. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons pepper Jack over top.
- Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned on top, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from the oven, add another pinch cayenne pepper, and sprinkle green onions over top.