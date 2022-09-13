Baked Butternut Squash
1 large butternut squash, halved lengthwise and seeded
1 tablespoon butter, cut into pieces
salt and ground black pepper to taste
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
Place squash, cut-sides down, in a 9×13-inch baking dish. Pour 2 cups water into the dish around the squash halves.
Bake in the preheated oven until tender and easily pierced with a fork, about 1 1/2 hours, adding more water as needed.
Remove from the oven and transfer each half to a plate, cut-side up. Top each half with butter and season with salt and pepper.
