Baked Butternut Squash

1 large butternut squash, halved lengthwise and seeded

1 tablespoon butter, cut into pieces

salt and ground black pepper to taste

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Place squash, cut-sides down, in a 9×13-inch baking dish. Pour 2 cups water into the dish around the squash halves.

Bake in the preheated oven until tender and easily pierced with a fork, about 1 1/2 hours, adding more water as needed.

Remove from the oven and transfer each half to a plate, cut-side up. Top each half with butter and season with salt and pepper.