Baked Coconut Shrimp
- 1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- ⅓ cup cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¾ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 2 cups flaked sweetened coconut
- 3 egg whites
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.
- Rinse and dry shrimp with paper towels. Mix cornstarch, salt, and cayenne pepper in a shallow bowl. Pour coconut flakes into a separate shallow bowl. Beat egg whites in a third shallow bowl until foamy.
- Working with one shrimp at a time, dredge it in the cornstarch mixture, then dip it in egg white before rolling it in coconut, making sure to coat the shrimp well. Place on the prepared baking sheet; repeat with the remaining shrimp.
- Bake the shrimp until they are bright pink on the outside and the meat is no longer transparent in the center and the coconut is browned, 15 to 20 minutes, flipping the shrimp halfway through.