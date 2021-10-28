Baked Corn Casserole
2 (19 ounce) cans whole kernel corn, drained
6 tablespoons all-purpose flour
6 tablespoons white sugar
6 tablespoons butter, melted
4 teaspoons salt
2 chopped pimento peppers
6 eggs
½ cup chopped green bell pepper
½ pound processed cheese (such as Velveeta), cubed
1 ½ cups milk
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
Stir corn, flour, sugar, butter, salt, pimento peppers, eggs, bell pepper, processed cheese, and milk together in a mixing bowl, respectively; pour into a 9×13-inch baking dish.
Bake in preheated oven until the cheese is melted, about 45 minutes.
