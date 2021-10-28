Baked Corn Casserole

2 (19 ounce) cans whole kernel corn, drained

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

6 tablespoons white sugar

6 tablespoons butter, melted

4 teaspoons salt

2 chopped pimento peppers

6 eggs

½ cup chopped green bell pepper

½ pound processed cheese (such as Velveeta), cubed

1 ½ cups milk

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Stir corn, flour, sugar, butter, salt, pimento peppers, eggs, bell pepper, processed cheese, and milk together in a mixing bowl, respectively; pour into a 9×13-inch baking dish.

Bake in preheated oven until the cheese is melted, about 45 minutes.