Baked Dijon Salmon

  • ¼ cup butter, melted
  • 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 ½ tablespoons honey
  • ¼ cup dry bread crumbs
  • ¼ cup finely chopped pecans
  • 4 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 4 (4 ounce) fillets salmon
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 lemon, for garnish
  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
  2. Stir together butter, mustard, and honey in a small bowl. Set aside.
  3. Mix together bread crumbs, pecans, and parsley in another bowl.
  4. Brush each salmon fillet lightly with honey mustard mixture.
  5. Sprinkle the tops of fillets with bread crumb mixture.
  6. Bake salmon in the preheated oven until it flakes easily with a fork, 12 to 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, and garnish with a wedge of lemon.
