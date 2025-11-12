Baked Dijon Salmon
- ¼ cup butter, melted
- 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 ½ tablespoons honey
- ¼ cup dry bread crumbs
- ¼ cup finely chopped pecans
- 4 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley
- 4 (4 ounce) fillets salmon
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 lemon, for garnish
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
- Stir together butter, mustard, and honey in a small bowl. Set aside.
- Mix together bread crumbs, pecans, and parsley in another bowl.
- Brush each salmon fillet lightly with honey mustard mixture.
- Sprinkle the tops of fillets with bread crumb mixture.
- Bake salmon in the preheated oven until it flakes easily with a fork, 12 to 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, and garnish with a wedge of lemon.
