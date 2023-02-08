Baked Lemon Butter Chicken Thighs
- 4 tablespoons butter, divided
- 4 cloves garlic
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- 4 (8 ounce) skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
- Place 3 tablespoons butter in a microwave-safe bowl and heat in a microwave oven until melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Smash garlic cloves with the side of a chef’s knife and add garlic to the warm butter. Stir in lemon juice and onion powder; set aside.
- Sprinkle both sides of chicken thighs with salt and pepper. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon butter in a medium oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Brown chicken, skin-side down, for 3 to 4 minutes. Flip chicken over and brush skin with lemon-butter mixture. Pour remaining butter mixture into skillet and remove from heat.
- Bake in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, about 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Brush skin every 10 minutes with pan juices.
- Remove skillet from the oven and place chicken on a serving platter. Drizzle chicken with pan juices and garnish with parsley.