Baked Mac and Cheese

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • ¼ cup finely chopped onion
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups milk
  • ¾ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon dry mustard
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 (8 ounce) package elbow macaroni
  • 2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
  • 1 (8 ounce) package processed American cheese, cut into strips
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Sauté onion for 2 minutes. Stir in flour and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly.
  3. Then stir in milk, salt, mustard, and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until mixture boils and thickens.
  4. Meanwhile, bring a pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add macaroni and cook until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes; drain.
  5. Add Cheddar and American cheeses to milk mixture; stir until cheese melts.
  6. Combine cheese sauce and macaroni in a 2-quart baking dish; mix well.
  7. Bake in preheated oven until hot and bubbly, about 30 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes before serving.
