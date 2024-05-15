Baked Mac and Cheese
- 2 tablespoons butter
- ¼ cup finely chopped onion
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 cups milk
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon dry mustard
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 (8 ounce) package elbow macaroni
- 2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
- 1 (8 ounce) package processed American cheese, cut into strips
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Sauté onion for 2 minutes. Stir in flour and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly.
- Then stir in milk, salt, mustard, and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until mixture boils and thickens.
- Meanwhile, bring a pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add macaroni and cook until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes; drain.
- Add Cheddar and American cheeses to milk mixture; stir until cheese melts.
- Combine cheese sauce and macaroni in a 2-quart baking dish; mix well.
- Bake in preheated oven until hot and bubbly, about 30 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes before serving.