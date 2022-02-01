Baked Oatmeal Breakfast Bars

2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

⅓ cup packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon white sugar

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup milk

2 eggs

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8-inch square pan.

Combine oats, brown sugar, white sugar, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon together in a bowl. Whisk milk, eggs, canola oil, and vanilla extract together in a separate bowl. Stir egg mixture into oats mixture until well combined; set aside until flavors blend, about 20 minutes. Spread oats mixture into prepared square pan.

Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden brown, about 30 minutes.