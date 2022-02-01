Baked Oatmeal Breakfast Bars
2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
⅓ cup packed brown sugar
1 tablespoon white sugar
1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 cup milk
2 eggs
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8-inch square pan.
Combine oats, brown sugar, white sugar, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon together in a bowl. Whisk milk, eggs, canola oil, and vanilla extract together in a separate bowl. Stir egg mixture into oats mixture until well combined; set aside until flavors blend, about 20 minutes. Spread oats mixture into prepared square pan.
Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden brown, about 30 minutes.
